Onward Will Get 'Massive' Graphics Overhaul In 2.0 Update Later This Year

VR tactical shooter Onward will receive a major revamp in this year's 2.0 update.

Over eight years since its initial launch, multiplayer shooter Onward will now receive “its biggest update ever” this year. Meta confirmed this will introduce a “massive” graphical overhaul across weapons and utilities, new map content, and a new Operator system with over 20 new characters being introduced. Further details will be shared on this “very soon.”

Initially launched in 2016 on Steam, Onward is one of the oldest VR multiplayer games still actively supported. A Quest version later followed in 2020, Meta (then Facebook) acquired Downpour Interactive back in 2021, and the game continued receiving content updates like the Turbine and Intercept maps.

However, Onward's future had been uncertain for some time. While Mark Zuckerberg seemingly confirmed Onward 2 back in 2021, developer Downpour Interactive's former CEO Dante Buckley resigned in March 2023 before Meta announced layoffs the following month. Since then, it's mostly received a handful of smaller updates, though last year introduced a Mercenary Mode.

Onward is available now on the Meta Quest platform, the Quest+ Games Catalog, and Steam Early Access. The 2.0 Update will arrive “later this year.”