Vendetta Forever Gets New Levels And A PC VR Port This May

Minimalist action shooter Vendetta Forever is heading to PC VR this May, and five new levels are coming as a free update.

Previously released on Quest and PlayStation VR2 last October, Vendetta Forever is a VR shooter from Meatspace Interactive and publisher nDreams. Designed around the 'LO-KILL-MOTION' mechanic, where you can only move by teleporting to an enemy's dropped weapon, today's VR Games Showcase revealed it's now heading to PC VR soon.

Coinciding with Vendetta Forever's PC VR launch are five new levels across all platforms. 'Speakeasy' takes you to a '40s themed level. 'Sub' sees you sabotaging a submarine and escaping. 'Trench Run' involves wading through war across no-man's land to reach the enemy. 'Panzer' gives you one grenade launcher and a barrel as a tank slowly approaches. Finally, 'Escape Velocity' involves stopping an enemy space station with new weapons.

We enjoyed Vendetta Forever in our 4/5-star review last year, praising its minimalist approach to delivering a “satisfying action game.” Since then, a separate update later arrived in January that added a SUPERHOT-style modifier and native bHaptics support.

Vendetta Forever is out now on Quest and PS VR2, while the PC VR port and new levels will follow on May 8. The new levels are included with the PC VR edition at launch, while Quest and PS VR2 will receive these as free DLC.