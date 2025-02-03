Vacation Simulator & Cosmonious High Get Permanent Price Drops

Owlchemy Labs permanently reduced the price for Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High, though PlayStation owners will need to wait.

Previously priced at $29.99 each, Owlchemy Labs confirmed that Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High are now available permanently at $19.99 on Quest, Steam, Pico, and Apple. While Job Simulator didn't receive a similar reduction, Owlchemy's original hit was already priced at $19.99 across its supported platforms.

We can't lower the cost of eggs, but we can do the next best thing... Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High are now PERMANENTLY $19.99 on Meta, Steam, Pico, and Apple (VS Only). p.s. PlayStation, you're changing soon too, promise — Owlchemy Labs (@owlchemylabs.com) 2025-01-30T16:11:23.819Z

Presently, only the PlayStation versions of both games haven't received price reductions, though Owlchemy confirms those changes are coming “soon.” That said, anyone who subscribes to PlayStation Plus premium can currently access Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator through Sony's Game Catalog.

Since their respective launches, both games have received notable post-launch support over the years. Vacation Simulator later introduced hand-tracking support, the 'Back to Job' DLC, Quest 3 enhancements, and eventually sold one million units after being ported to Pico and PlayStation VR2. An Android XR port is next, following last year's Apple Vision Pro launch.

As for Cosmonious High, Owlchemy's alien high school adventure added accessibility improvements, with the first update delivering a one-handed mode, iconography changes and additional options for seated play. The following year's Vision Accessibility Update introduced a new assist button that provides audio descriptions for the environments, objects and more.