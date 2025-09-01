Co-Op Adventure Titan Isles Arrives This Month On Quest & Steam

Titan Isles, the new co-op VR action adventure from the Windlands studio, launches later this month.

Revealed earlier this year, Titan Isles from Psytec Games takes place in a ruined world shattered after the mysterious Titans suddenly awaken. Playable alone or in four-player co-op with cross-platform multiplayer, you're tasked with fending off swarms of robots and these giant foes. Now, Psytec confirms it's arriving on September 25 on Quest and Steam.

It lets you choose one of four Exo Suits - you're not locked to one specific suit per party member, and each offers a unique method of traversal. 'Storm' uses hand jets and a jetpack while offering pistols and a rifle, while 'Hunter' has grappling hooks plus a bow and arrow.

Today's announcement also confirms the voice cast joining Titan Isles. Psytec Games revealed that Richard Reed (Overwatch 2) is playing Quirk, Dave Jones (Baldur's Gate 3) is Sidian, and Patricia Rodriguez (Stellar Blade) is Visker. Others joining the cast include Mark La Pointe (Warframe), Tyler Jessey, and Megan Liberty Edmunds.

Titan Isles arrives on September 25 on Steam and Quest for $29.99, while the PlayStation VR2 version will follow in 2026. You can read our previous interview below to learn more.