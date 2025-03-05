The Passengers Is A Colorful VR Narrative About Connecting With Strangers

The Passengers is a new narrative VR experience with multiple art styles, and it's out now on Quest and Steam.

Co-developed by Couzin Films and Les Produits Frais, The Passengers tells a 40-minute story of four strangers united on a train while traveling. Published by Astrea (Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, Astra), events are influenced by “your voice, your gaze, and your gestures,” and each character is brought to life using volumetric scanning and motion capture.

The four chapters dive into the individual worlds of each character as you hear their inner voice. Notably, each of these chapters also uses a different visual style for its presentation based on the character: oil paint, watercolor, pencil and colored pencils. It's appeared previously at various festivals, though this marks the first time it's come to home platforms.

As seen on its official website, here's the synopsis.

The Passengers is the story of four strangers traveling together in a train. Discover the inner world of each of them: a woman questions her motherhood, a man must overcome his shyness, a lady is struggling with her memories and a kid feels guilty about his parents’ separation. Enter the thoughts of one character at a time, to hear their inner voice, see their memories and live their emotions.

The Passengers is now available on the wider Meta Quest platform and Steam for $4.99.