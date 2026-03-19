Telekinetic VR Flying Adventure Game Skytail Soars Onto Quest Next Week

Coatsink's charming flight adventure game Skytail releases on March 26 for Quest headsets.

Skytail sees players riding atop the back of a birdlike companion and using telekinetic powers to defeat enemies in the sky. Together, you set off on an adventure to rescue the titular creature's kidnapped offspring. The new title from Coatsink was first revealed at the 2025 UploadVR Winter Showcase.

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A new trailer from Coatsink shows more of the gameplay players can expect. The telekinetic abilities are handled through different gesture controls, allowing you to tear apart, crush, or otherwise dispatch enemies in your path. The trailer also shows players freeing creatures from captivity, exploring islands, and forging a bond with the winged companion.

Skytail from Coatsink - Images provided by the developer

Coatsink's previous VR titles include Jurassic World Aftermath, Augmented Empire, and most recently Men In Black: Most Wanted. Skytail releases on March 26 exclusively on Meta Quest.

At the time of this article, there is no news on any additional platforms. A new port of Jurassic World Aftermath combining the two part adventure was released as a launch title for PlayStation VR2 in 2023. Augmented Empire, originally an Oculus Go title, was updated for mixed reality and released for Quest 3 in 2024. Men In Black remains a Quest exclusive.