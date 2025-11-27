Smash Eat Grow Offers An Edible PvP Playground On Quest In Early Access

Smash Eat Grow, a free-to-play VR multiplayer playground where you eat opponents to win, enters early access today on Quest.

Originally announced in September, Smash Eat Grow is a family-friendly title by XR Games (BEATABLE) and Obstinate where you play as hungry alien creatures called Smashers causing havoc across a fully destructible Earth. Eating objects lets you grow larger, and you'll eventually grow big enough to consume your rivals to become the biggest player on the map.

Completing matches earns BUX, which can be used to unlock new cosmetics and enter tournaments. As for its early access roadmap, both developers previously advised there's an ongoing roadmap to further expand Smash Eat Grow that includes additional maps, game modes, Smashers, powers, and customizations.

Elaborating further in a new statement, Storm Griffith, Obstinate's CEO and founder, advised a holiday update is in the works. This upcoming update promises new Smasher abilities, further cosmetic customizations, more biomes, and private friend lobbies. An exact release date is currently unconfirmed, though we know it's launching in December.

Smash Eat Grow is out now in early access on the wider Meta Quest platform.