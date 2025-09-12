Smash Eat Grow Offers An Edible, Destructive VR Multiplayer Playground

XR Games and Obstinate are teaming up on Smash Eat Grow, a free-to-play multiplayer experience that's coming to Quest soon.

Announced today, XR Games (Hitman 3 VR Reloaded, Zombieland VR) is partnering with Obstinate to develop Smash Eat Grow. The free-to-play multiplayer game is set to enter Early Access soon, asking you to explore and destroy an entirely edible version of planet Earth as ravenous alien creatures called Smashers. This goes beyond cities, though, and as hungry players grow, the smaller Smashers on the map become part of the food chain, too.

Your goal is to become the biggest Smasher on the map as you punch, grab, wield, throw, and eat anything you can see. In a press release, XR Games and Obstinate confirmed an ongoing roadmap will factor in player feedback to further expand Smash Eat Grow. This includes new maps, game modes, Smashers, powers, and customizations.

“This game has been a dream of mine for years – to let players step into the skin of an alien Smasher in VR and compete in a fully destructible and interactive city with their friends,” says Storm Griffith, Obstinate Founder and CEO. Griffith formerly worked on tactical shooter Onward as Lead Level Designer, leaving last year to found the new studio.

Smash Eat Grow will enter early access for Quest “soon,” though a specific release window is unconfirmed.