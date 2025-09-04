Retro Fantasy VR Adventure DrakkenRidge Reaches Quest 3 Today

DrakkenRidge, a semi-open world VR adventure with a retro aesthetic, launches today on Quest 3.

Developed by Garage Collective, DrakkenRidge sees you play as a Novice of the Mage Order, an ancient organization tasked with policing the use of magic. Working with a private militia maintaining law and order as a Hunter, this fantasy journey takes place across five different islands known as the DrakkenRidge archipelago.

Previously known for releasing Stones of Harlath, Theta Legion and Shock Troops, Garage Collective's new game also uses a retro-inspired pixel art style with 3D low-polygon models. Across these islands lie various side quests and nine different dungeons, where you'll solve puzzles and manipulate your environment.

20 weapons are included that range from magical spellcasting using runes, melee weaponry like swords or axes, and ranged weapons like bows and arrows. New abilities can be learned by acquiring essences from bosses or fallen enemies, while equipment can be upgraded over time at your hunter's lodge. We'll look to explore this soon with hands-on impressions.

DrakkenRidge launches today on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S.