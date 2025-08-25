Resonite Releases Performance Update For Social PC VR

Social VR platform Resonite released a major update to improve its performance for PC VR users.

Resonite is an immersive platform with building capabilities which promise "everything you see in the world can be edited and customized with the game tools". The performance improvement should mean faster loading times for maps and avatars, and more users should be able to enjoy an instance together without suffering frame drops.

Yellow Dog Man Studios credits this update to a complete separation of its engine from Unity. Per its update announcement: "We ripped FrooxEngine out of Unity and let it run under modern .NET 9 runtime, bringing with it massively improved framerate, significantly less hitching (with many straight up gone!) and drastically improved startup & loading times."

Live service platforms in VR can cater to different types of users and Resonite's unique architecture makes it a favorite of builders who want to explore unusual ideas, or enjoy live coding with its "Protoflux" language. One of the platform's features is "multi-world presence" such that "like tabs in a web browser, you can be present in multiple worlds and switch between them in a fraction of second."

Resonite is currently available for free on Steam supported by a Patreon community paying more than $11K monthly.