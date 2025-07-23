Rec Room Plus Subscribers Get Roomie, A Floating AI Companion

Rec Room Plus subscribers now get a customizable "AI buddy", a new feature called Roomie.

Subscribers can spawn Roomie out of their backpack at any time and talk to it using their voice. "Ask about Rec Room, your surroundings, the weather outside, or something totally random", the company says.

Roomie can also be customized. Subscribers can change its body and eye color, choose between different voices, and even enter custom instructions, as you would with any other LLM-powered chatbot like ChatGPT.

Here are the examples Rec Room gives:

“Pretend you're a 19th-century poet”

“Talk like an overly enthusiastic sports announcer”

“Work your love of rootbeer into every response”

0:00 / 2:09 1×

Roomie isn't just a chatbot though. It can see the in-game world, and its answers will reflect this. For example, you can ask it to translate a sign, or to give its opinion on your current outfit.

Further, Roomie can send cheers, invite friends, spawn snacks and drinks, and capture photos when commanded to.

Rec Room Plus is priced at $8/month, and Rec Room itself is free. It's available in VR on Quest, Pico, PC VR, and PlayStation VR. It's also available as a flatscreen game on Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.