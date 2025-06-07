Reach Promises Cinematic VR Action Adventure This Year

Reach is a cinematic action-adventure that aims to be nDreams' most ambitious game yet.

Launching later this year on all major platforms, Reach is the debut title from nDreams Elevation following the studio's formation in 2022. Revealed during today's Future Games Show - Summer Showcase by industry veteran Shuhei Yoshida, nDreams states that Reach aims for “high agency, cinematic scale, and tactile, full-body immersion.”

Playing as a reluctant hero, what follows is a dangerous journey with “deeply tactile interactions” that sees you uncovering the secrets of an underground civilization. Promising advanced physics and gesture-driven traversal, you must face down mythical threats using different tools, and nDreams advised that every action directly impacts this adventure.

“We set out to create an action-adventure where players feel present, powerful, and fully in control of every action,” said Glenn Brace, Head of Studio at nDreams Elevation in a prepared statement. “Our studio ethos has always been to push VR gameplay forward through rich physical engagement and player performance roleplay, and Reach is the sum of those efforts.”

Further information is coming during next week's VR Developer Direct, which promises a more in-depth look at Reach's gameplay, behind-the-scenes details and more. nDreams are joined by Roboquest VR from Flat2VR Studios, alongside the recently announced Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow from Maze Theory and Vertigo Games.

Reach is coming later this year to Quest 3/3S, Steam, and PlayStation VR2. While we've previously gone hands-on with a prototype build, we'll be sharing our full impressions soon.