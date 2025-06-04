Thief VR: Legacy Of Shadow Revives The Stealth Series On Quest, Steam & PS VR2

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is reviving the legendary stealth series on PlayStation VR2, Quest and Steam this year.

First appearing in 1998, the Thief series is being reimagined for PlayStation VR2 by developer Maze Theory (Infinite Inside) and Vertigo Games (Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine). Announced during PlayStation's State of Play conference, you play as a thief called Magpie who's been orphaned by the tyrannical Lord Ulysses Northcrest who rules this city. Here's the reveal trailer.

0:00 / 1:26 1×

As Magpie, your journey begins after uncovering “a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past.” The studio states on PlayStation Blog that you'll need to carefully use “every inch” of the environment to remain undetected, sneaking across dark alleyways while also scaling rooftops and buildings.

Light sources can be extinguished using water arrows, hands or “even a well-aimed breath,” and Vertigo Games states heists will require abilities like lockpicking, breaking into chests, and finding hidden switches. Archery will be your main form of combat, with the Sense Controllers providing haptic feedback for each action.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is launching “later this year” on PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Quest. We'll update this article if we learn more.