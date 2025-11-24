Marvel's Deadpool VR Hits #1 In Quest Weekly Revenue Charts

Marvel's Deadpool VR is currently the top-earning game in the Quest weekly revenue charts.

Marking Meta's latest first-party title exclusive to Quest 3 and 3S, Marvel's Deadpool VR secured the top spot following last week's launch for $50. Developed by Twisted Pixel Games, this arcade-style action game sees you playing as the titular merc with a mouth after he's kidnapped by the supervillain Mojo. It currently sits at a 4.5-star rating on the Meta Horizon Store with 546 reviews.

Meta Horizon Store: Top-earning games this week by revenue as of November 24, 2025

This week's other big debut is Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, an official crossover between Resolution Games' tabletop adventure from 2021 and Wizards of the Coast's fantasy hit. Featuring two campaigns with more to come, it's taken #4 in the weekly revenue charts following last week's multiplatform launch for $30, sitting at a 4.2-star rating after 224 reviews.

Otherwise, it's familiar names with UG sitting at #2 and Beat Saber close behind at #3. Animal Company at #5, respectively followed by Gorilla Tag, VRChat, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Yeeps, and PokerStars - Vegas Infinite to round out the top 10. Despite reaching #6 two weeks ago, Triangle Factory's 16v16 shooter Forefront has moved out of the top 10 but still charts at #13.

This list may evolve as the week goes on, and you can find the full charts here for more details on the top 50 weekly earners. We'll continue monitoring these standings as we approach the end of this year.