Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Reveals Crown Of Frost Campaign

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch with two campaigns, Embers of Chaos and Crown of Frost, later this month.

Since its reveal earlier this year, we've only seen Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked showcase the fantasy game's first campaign, Embers of Chaos. Now, weeks away from its November 20 release, Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast have released details of the crossover D&D experience's second launch campaign, called Book 2: Crown of Frost.

Set in the far north of the Forgotten Realms, this campaign sees you battle through snowy landscapes against appropriately frosty foes as Icewind Dale braces for war. Here, dire wolves roam alongside ravens, giants, goblins, and kobolds. This northern setting also features notable locations to traipse through, such as the streets of Ten Town’s Lonelywood and the Spine of the World mountain range.

“Icewind Dale, Ten Towns, Frost Keep: these are not just backdrops, but characters in their own right,” said Matt Sernett, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked's Narrative Designer and former Wizards of the Coast writer in a prepared statement.

“Setting a story here, in contrast to our already announced campaign that features settings like Neverwinter Wood and Cragmaw Castle, gives us the ability to deliver two full campaigns at launch that honor the breadth of adventure to be found in the Forgotten Realms.”

Resolution states both campaigns will likely offer “a combined 12+ hours of playtime at launch,” while further campaigns will be released in the future via DLC. Today's reveal art teases the “Mushroom Hollow” campaign, but little else is otherwise known.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch for $29.99 on November 20 for PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC, and PS5.