Quest's Horizon OS Now Works Better Offline

Quest headsets now work better when you don't have an internet connection.

VR enthusiast Luna has noticed that Horizon OS v69 now caches app icons for the app Library. They also report the OS now darkens the icons of apps which require an internet connection to work, letting you see which you can currently use. Attempting to launch such an online-only app brings you to the list of nearby Wi-Fi networks.

This seems to be rolling out alongside v69.



— Luna (@Lunayian) September 29, 2024

Previously, the OS would always attempt to load the icons from the internet, showing a blank grey placeholder if no connection was available. While you could still launch the apps, you wouldn't see their icon.

App icon caching is a rudimentary feature of pretty much every other OS out there, so Quest owners will be happy to see it arrive on their headsets.

The improvement comes six months after all internet-connected Quest headsets stopped working for around an hour, after which the company vowed to make them "more resilient". And all these improvements are part of a wider effort at Meta to turn Horizon OS into a viable general computing platform, widening the scope of Quest headsets from gaming devices to personal computers.