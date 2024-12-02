The Steam Hardware Survey data for November is out, but Quest 3S isn't listed in the VR section at all. Here's why.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey is offered to a random sample of Steam’s user base each month. If you accept, it uploads a list of your PC specs and peripherals to Valve, as well as any headset used on SteamVR in the past month.

Given that Meta Quest 3S launched in mid October, we expected to see the headset show up in the November data, giving an indication of how well it's selling amongst PC VR users. But it's not there at all.

What we do see in November's data, however, is a significant rise in the usage share of 'Quest 3', as well as a notable rise in the 'Other' category, which collates headsets not listed by name.

Given that the 'Other' category has been relatively stagnant for years now and this is the strongest growth we've seen for 'Quest 3' in almost a year, it seems highly likely that Quest 3S usage is buried within these two labels.

In fact, Virtual Desktop's developer Guy Godin confirmed to UploadVR that Quest 3S headsets using his tool report to Steam as 'Quest 3'. Further, Godin says he has no plans to change this, because he sees "no reason" to do so. For developers, Quest 3 and Quest 3S are effectively the same device. The difference is only on the wearer's side, namely the lenses.

For those using Quest Link or Steam Link, the headset seems to report correctly as 'Quest 3S', pushing it into the 'Other' category.

We've seen anomalous increases in the 'Other' category multiple times in the past after a new headset launches. Each time, Valve adds a new category within a few days, or in the next month's data. But that won't include Quest 3S Virtual Desktop users. They'll still be counted as 'Quest 3'.

Even given all this, it appears that Quest 3S isn't being adopted by PC VR users at the same rate Quest 3 was. By this time last year Quest 3 had already reached 5.2% of SteamVR usage. In comparison, even if we assume that 100% of the growth in the latest data was from Quest 3S, it would only be at 3.64%. And given Meta has been offering the 128GB model of Quest 3 for $430 as a clearance sale (it was discontinued and the 512GB model cut to its $500 price), some of that 'Quest 3' growth really will include Quest 3.

It makes sense for Quest 3S to be used less on PC than Quest 3, though. The clear and sharp precisely adjustable pancake lenses of Quest 3 attracts tech enthusiast buyers, far more likely to own a gaming PC, willing to pay the higher price. Meanwhile, the accessible entry price of Quest 3S attracts a more casual audience, more likely to only use the headset standalone.

We'll keep a close eye on the survey over the next few days for Valve adding a Quest 3S category, while noting that it will give us an incomplete view of the headset's adoption on PC so far.