Pirates VR: Jolly Roger Promises Swashbuckling Adventure Next Year On Steam & PS VR2

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, a new action-adventure across a cursed island, arrives next year on Steam and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Split Light Studio (Afterlife VR) and published by VRKiwi (Stilt), Pirates VR: Jolly Roger promises a campaign filled with danger "looming at every turn." Set across a forgotten Caribbean island filled with jungles, rocky cliffs, and sunken ships, you're tasked with navigating perilous traps and fighting undead pirates while searching for Davy Jones' treasure.

VRKiwi states this campaign will last around "4-6 hours," letting you explore the island by climbing cliffs, swim through underwater caverns, and slide down ropes. Getting around traps requires finding puzzle pieces to discover hidden treasure maps or unknown pathways. If you get stuck during tougher puzzles, your bad-mouthing companion parrot can provide hints.

As for combat, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger arms you with a magic lantern and "classic pirate weapons" like a flintlock pistol. This remote island is filled with threats ranging from wild animals, undead skeletons, cursed pirates, and other fierce creatures.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger arrives on Steam on January 14, 2025, and the PS VR2 version will follow in Q2 2025.