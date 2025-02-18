Orion Drift will open early access next Tuesday, February 25.

Orion Drift is the next game from Another Axiom, the studio behind Gorilla Tag, one of VR gaming's biggest hits of all time. It's a zero-gravity sci-fi sports game reminiscent of Echo VR, which Meta shut down last year.

The game has been in closed early access since around September last year. On Sunday this closed early access will end, and next Tuesday the open early access will begin, letting any Quest owner test out Orion Drift.

Orion Drift uses Gorilla Tag's arm-swinging locomotion while using minimal controller inputs, only letting you grab items that can be gripped. Playing as customizable robots across a space station social hub, this supports up to 200 players simultaneously.

Gameplay footage from last year suggests one section of this space station hosts soccer-esque matches that require swinging your arms to hit the ball, an obstacle course and golf course can also be spotted. The studio previously confirmed that Orion Drift will include a level editor, and allow you to run your own servers with their own rules and control your own space stations, letting you "customize the look and feel of activities, posters, game modes, and more.”