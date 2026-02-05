Nintendo Switch Virtual Boy Classics Might Be Playable On Labo VR

Though not officially supported, Nintendo's upcoming Virtual Boy library may be playable on Labo VR, the DIY cardboard headset from 2019.

Beginning February 17, Nintendo will offer Virtual Boy Classics via their Switch Online subscription service, bringing the concise library of Virtual Boy games to new audiences for the first time in over 30 years.

In order to play these games, which are stereoscopic 3D experiences, users will need to have an active subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, as well as buy one of Nintendo's official Virtual Boy headsets, which the company is offering in two varieties: the plastic replica Virtual Boy ($99.99 / £66.99), and the cheaper cardboard model ($24.99 / £16.99).

However a third option may exist.

One Nintendo rep recently stated that the discontinued Labo VR, a do-it-yourself cardboard headset that Nintendo released in 2019 as part of their Toy-Con line of Switch accessories, will work just as well as the new cardboard VB headset. However Nintendo was quick to issue a statement saying that this play method is not officially supported, encouraging users to instead buy the new Virtual Boy accessories.

Nintendo's statement issued earlier today, while extremely clear, directly contradicts a previous statement by the company's rep. Of course, that rep could simply have been mistaken and the old cardboard headset may not in fact work with the Virtual Boy's library. The Virtual Boy operates differently than the flat Switch screen that the Labo was designed for, after all.

Then again, the company may simply be keen on everyone forgetting the Labo VR exists so that users buy the new gizmo. It seems the only way to know for sure is to test the Labo VR when Virtual Boy launches on the Switch in under two weeks (which we'll do).

For clarity, Nintendo has stated that Virtual Boy Classics cannot be played on Switch without using a stereoscopic 3D headset.

Unofficial methods for playing Virtual Boy games on modern VR headsets have existed for quite some time. However, this is the first time since the system's discontinuation in 1996 that Nintendo itself has acknowledged the Virtual Boy in terms of releasing a new game product.

Virtual Boy Classics and the two accessory headsets will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers beginning February 17th, 2026.