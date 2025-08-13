Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City released a pre-alpha look at traversal and parkour gameplay on Quest 3.

For the unfamiliar, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a first-person action-adventure by Cortopia Studios that's playable solo or in four-player co-op. Sharing more insights into the upcoming game in a new developer diary, creative director Ace St. Germain revealed new insights into the adaptation's traversal and parkour through Quest 3 and in-engine gameplay footage.

Referring to this jokingly as “anime parkour,” Germain explained the movement mechanics were further developed after a momentum bug caused him to launch off a mailbox and across a line of lampposts. He warns that we shouldn't expect “real parkour,” stating your body is “much more auto-tuned” to better fit the Ninja Turtles while using sprinting, jumping, dashing, climbing, and flinging/dynoing.

Detailing this further, climbing and traversing across Empire City will involve flinging yourself towards other objects like streetlamps or parked cars, building up momentum as you repeat this action again. Ninja tools will also be available to assist with traversal, though further details on these will be shared at a later date.

Inspired by flatscreen hits like Ghost of Tsushima, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City gives you the choice to play as all four brothers - Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo. It's the second developer diary released so far by Cortopia Studios, and last month saw the studio release concept art for the upcoming adaptation.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City arrives in 2026 on Quest and Steam.