Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Developer Diary Shares New Concept Art

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' upcoming VR game shared new concept art in a recent developer diary.

Announced in May by GORN 2 developer Cortopia Studios and publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a first-person action-adventure playable solo or in four-player co-op. While it's not arriving until next year, its first developer diary from Beyond Frames CEO and creative director Ace St. Germain offered some new insights into this adaptation and various concept art.

Concept art for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Beginning by detailing his history with the series, Germain explains how Empire City is “the TMNT game we've always wanted to see.” Though it's still too early to share everything, Germain outlines how this is a series “mired in tragedy” with family bonds being caught in an endless cycle of vengeance-driven violence. Though Empire City still promises a humorous edge, Cortopia sees this as a story about the four brothers protecting their family.

Heavily inspired by non-VR titles like Ghost of Tsushima and the Batman: Arkham series in its gameplay, Empire City lets you play as each of the four brothers - Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo. Though Germain doesn't state the specific differences in their approaches to combat, the studio aims to make each turtle feel like you're embodying that specific turtle.

More details are promised “in the coming months,” and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City arrives in 2026 on Quest and Steam.