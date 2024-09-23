More images of the upcoming Meta Avatars graphics overhaul have emerged.

VR enthusiast Luna spotted that when attempting to edit their avatar in the Meta Horizon mobile app, many people see a popup with three slides promoting the overhaul as "landing soon". UploadVR tested this and can confirm the popup appears.

Back in July, Luna also spotted that the overhaul was being tested by some Meta employees, noticing that their Horizon profiles show a completely different avatar style to the current Meta Avatars.

The overhaul was first announced with a pre-rendered mockup by Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2022 two years ago. At the time he said the overhaul was coming in 2023, but that obviously didn't pan out.

Current Meta Avatars, for comparison.

What Meta Avatars did get last year was legs, in Horizon Home and Horizon Worlds at least, a significant update given they had previously been widely ridiculed for only including the upper body.

The SDK for third-party apps got legs too in December, but they currently aren't animated so developers would have to implement this manually, an arduous task none have yet undertaken.

Meta will likely officially announce the new overhauled avatars at Connect 2024, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.