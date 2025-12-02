Neolithic Dawn Gets Full Release Next Week On Quest

Neolithic Dawn, a VR survival game set in the New Stone Age, will receive its full release next week on Quest.

Created by Neolithic LLC, Neolithic Dawn was initially released into Early Access on Quest this year before reaching Steam. Announced today, the historical survival experience is launching into version 1.0 soon, providing players with an opportunity to test their perseverance and grit in 10,000 BC North America. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

In Neolithic Dawn, your job is to manage your primal needs like hunger, thirst, energy, and warmth while attempting to build a thriving civilization. To survive this task, you'll craft tools like spears, stone axes, and bows, and fight off, or charm, era-specific beasts, including bears and wolves. When you inevitably die, you return as your descendant with any progress made before your demise remaining.

Beyond hunting, you'll also need to gather and explore by scaling cliffs and rummaging through organic flora-filled maps. There's also an in-depth story tutorial that puts you in the shoes of your ancestor as you try to protect a baby version of your character while navigating an ice cave. Version 1.0 will add quality-of-life changes, and menu design overhauls are also promised.

During our early access hands-on in July, we were compelled by Neolithic Dawn's unique setting. “If you’re a fan of survival games, enjoy the physicality of physics-based VR, and can forgive a few janky moments, Neolithic Dawn offers a fascinating, frightening, and sometimes beautiful escape into a forgotten era,” we said at the time.

Neolithic Dawn is available now in early access on Meta Quest and Steam, with version 1.0 reaching Quest on December 11. A full PC VR release date is unconfirmed.