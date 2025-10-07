Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom Is Heading For PlayStation VR2

Interactive VR movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is getting a PlayStation VR2 port.

Created by Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom first released last year on Quest. Offering a VR interactive anime film with an original story, it's set three years after Char's Counterattack in the Universal Century 0096, delivering a more narrative-focused tale with light gameplay elements. As confirmed by a PlayStation Store listing, that's now heading for PlayStation VR2.

Silver Phantom focuses on a mercenary group called Argent Keil, presenting a neutral insight into the war between the Earth Federation and Zeon. With a group of Neo Zeon's remnants called The Sleeves causing issues, these scenes unfold across 6DoF, 360° environments and use a cel-shaded presentation to match the anime's visuals.

We went hands-on during Venice Immersive 2024, and considered publisher Astrea describing this as an interactive movie to be a smart decision. While we found the actual interactivity to be disappointingly limited, though you can still participate in mech battles, we believed Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is an experience that's ultimately "carried by its narrative."

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom doesn't have a confirmed PlayStation VR2 release date, but it's out now on the Meta Quest platform.