Mixed Reality Shooter Room Invaders Blasts Onto Quest 3 Next Month

An alien babysitting simulator, Room Invaders, debuts on Quest 3/3S next month.

In Room Invaders, you're tasked with doing your best Mandalorian impression as you become the caretakers of an adorable alien baby called Zooky, who's on the run from a horde of alien abductors. By harbouring a fugitive, your living space transforms into the backdrop of a neon-soaked invasion, and you'll have to fight off waves of alien forces to find peace.

Room Invaders is reminiscent of the classic arcade game Space Invaders, which similarly sees players take on waves of alien ships. However, instead of a flatscreen, your room becomes the battlefield as you attempt to take down the opposing forces and save your new ward.

Alongside various enemy types like bombers and snipers who seek to bring you down, Room Invaders also features a range of weapons that can be used to turn the tables against the robotic invaders, such as laser guns and grenade launchers. Success between rounds of combat not only means safety for Zooky but also provides an opportunity to upgrade your weapons as you prepare for your next unwanted visitors.

Room Invaders is available to wishlist now, and will launch on Quest next month.