Mixed Reality Animal Wrangling Sim Living Room Adds Quest 2 Support

Living Room invites more players to test their animal rearing capabilities in mixed reality with newly added Quest 2 support.

Now live after today's update, the MR zoo keeping simulator Living Room was previously exclusive to Quest 3 and 3s, though Quest 2 is limited to black and white passthrough. “Bringing Living Room to Quest 2 is a big step in making sure as many players as possible can enjoy the game,” explained Thoughtfish CEO Christina Barleben in a prepared statement.

“We’ve worked hard to optimize the experience so Quest 2 users can fully immerse themselves in the magic of their own mixed reality animal sanctuary.”

In Living Room, your home becomes the proving ground for your own animal kingdom. As you breed and grow your miniature earth, messing around with its topology via shovel and spade, you’ll unlock new items and animals by hitting goal-based milestones.

In addition to cultivating your terrarium zoo, Living Room also allows you to unlock a wandering room size pet that kicks up prizes as your tabletop world endures the chaotic cycle of life. Though we criticized the gameplay's longevity in our first impressions, we considered the pet feature to be “a heartwarming salve that offsets the eventual monotony of its core gameplay loop.”

Living Room is available on Quest 2, 3 and 3s for $19.99.