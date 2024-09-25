Meta Teases "The Future Of Horizon OS" With New Design

Meta teased "the future of Horizon OS" at Connect today, showing a concept of a complete redesign.

The Horizon OS (formerly Quest system software) interface and design language have stayed much the same since the launch of Meta Quest Pro in 2022, and even that was a gradual evolution of the interface that launched with Oculus Go back in 2018.

The redesign shown at Connect features a completely overhauled UI with a simplified interface. Opening the system menu, now labelled the "navigator", adds a faded white overlay to your view. Horizon Worlds destinations are shown most prominently, and the Library tab now seems to show only the six most recently used apps unless you expand it.

Meta didn't give even a rough timeline for the new Horizon OS interface, and what was shown appears to be a concept.