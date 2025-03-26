Meta Canceled System Shock 2 VR, Alongside "A Ton Of Projects"

Meta canceled a System Shock 2 VR port, alongside "a ton of projects", the remaster studio head says, but development could be "restarted" in the future.

A 25th anniversary remaster of the cult classic 1999 PC action role-playing survival game is set to launch in June on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. But according to a Bluesky post from the head of the studio behind the remaster, Stephen Kick, a VR version "for Oculus" was canceled.

We were originally developing the VR version for Oculus, but Facebook cancelled a ton of projects, which unfortunately included SS2VR. We've discussed restarting dev and if we do it'll be a future patch or standalone release. We'll have to wait and see how the 25th Anniversary remaster is received! — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T18:27:31.416Z

We first heard about the VR version of the remaster of System Shock 2 back in 2021, and it was set to have full co-op multiplayer support, including, cross-play with PC. But by 2022 it was "a lower priority" for the studio, and sometime between now and then it was canceled.

Kick's post doesn't make clear whether this "Oculus" version was for PC VR (Oculus Rift / Quest Link) or for Quest standalone, but we've reached out for clarification on this. We've also reached out to Meta in case the company has any context to add here.

He does however state that the studio has "discussed restarting dev", saying that if they do so it'll be a future patch or standalone release. "We'll have to wait and see how the 25th Anniversary remaster is received!", Kick states, suggesting its reception will determine whether a VR port happens now.