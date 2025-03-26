Meta Canceled System Shock 2 VR, Alongside "A Ton Of Projects"

Meta canceled a System Shock 2 VR port, alongside "a ton of projects", the remaster studio head says, but development could be "restarted" in the future.
A 25th anniversary remaster of the cult classic 1999 PC action role-playing survival game is set to launch in June on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. But according to a Bluesky post from the head of the studio behind the remaster, Stephen Kick, a VR version "for Oculus" was canceled.
We first heard about the VR version of the remaster of System Shock 2 back in 2021, and it was set to have full co-op multiplayer support, including, cross-play with PC. But by 2022 it was "a lower priority" for the studio, and sometime between now and then it was canceled.
Kick's post doesn't make clear whether this "Oculus" version was for PC VR (Oculus Rift / Quest Link) or for Quest standalone, but we've reached out for clarification on this. We've also reached out to Meta in case the company has any context to add here.
He does however state that the studio has "discussed restarting dev", saying that if they do so it'll be a future patch or standalone release. "We'll have to wait and see how the 25th Anniversary remaster is received!", Kick states, suggesting its reception will determine whether a VR port happens now.