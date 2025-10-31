Mega Fireball Is A Mixed Reality Arcade Sports Game From Ex-Niantic Staff

Mega Fireball transforms your home into a blazing sports court, and it's out on Quest now.

Developed by Lucky Juicebox, a team of former Niantic developers, Mega Fireball is a mixed reality sports game that reimagines regular domestic areas as competitive arenas. Once you select one of the three level themes available - Lava, Space, and Colors - the room around you shifts to include a goal and a host of colorful creatures, including your own hand-headed teammate called Slappy.

From here, the aim is to whip gravity-defying balls into the back of a digital net and earn points. You can check out gameplay below:

Various game modes are available across Mega Fireball, such as a Challenge mode that asks you to score points and climb a global leaderboard, as well as a Remote Mixed-Reality Multiplayer mode, which enables global 1v1 matches. There is also a local multiplayer option for up to eight players if you've got the space to duke it out in person.

During this launch period, players who earn three stars in challenges will have the opportunity to unlock special cosmetics for Slappy. A unique Gold Slappy skin is also up for grabs. However, the specific requirements needed to unlock it have not been specified beyond earning a “special achievement.”

Mega Fireball is available now on Quest.