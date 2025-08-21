Hogwarts Great Hall Opens To HBO Max Subscribers On Apple Vision Pro

HBO Max subscribers can now visit the Hogwarts Great Hall from Harry Potter in Apple Vision Pro headsets.

The new environment carries both day and night modes. Day in the Great Hall appears when browsing through the app, while tucking in to watch a movie you head into the night mode.

We'll boot this up on our headsets and see how it compares to the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones soon. HBO tells us that, during the day at Hogwarts when looking down the long tables, you can hear the sounds of students walking to class nearby.

The environment is only available in the same regions where you can stream HBO Max. HBO is currently filming the first season of a new Harry Potter series that's still some ways away from premiering, though this environment isn't associated with the new show. Still, streamers can choose the location now to chill and watch anything available from the streaming service.