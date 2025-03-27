 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Hitman World Of Assassination Is Out Now On PlayStation VR2

 &  Henry Stockdale
Hitman World Of Assassination Is Out Now On PlayStation VR2

Hitman World of Assassination is now available on PlayStation VR2.

Live now through a paid 'VR Access' DLC pack, Hitman World of Assassination adapts the entire trilogy for PlayStation VR2 with the original campaign's 22 missions. Changes from the flatscreen release include dual-wielding, room-scale gameplay, positional interactions, and physical items you can hold. Today's launch follows a recent gameplay trailer, which showcased footage from 'The Finish Line' level in Hitman 2.

It's the third time IO Interactive has adapted the stealth sandbox series for VR, following last year's Quest 3 port from XR Games and previous PC VR/PSVR releases. In an interview with UploadVR, IO Interactive described this adaptation as a shot at “redemption” following prior criticisms on PC, and our preview believed the PS VR2 version delivers “welcome changes.”

For IO Interactive, Hitman On PS VR2 Is A Chance At Redemption
IOI sees Hitman on PlayStation VR2 as a chance at redemption, and we interviewed the studio alongside our hands-on preview.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

Curiously, the VR Access pack also mentions PS5 Pro enhancements, despite IO Interactive informing us there aren't any enhancements on PlayStation VR2. However, this may only apply to the flatscreen game, as the VR Access store page lists PS VR2 support as “optional.” We've contacted the studio for further clarification, and we will update this article if we learn more.

Hitman World of Assassination is out now on PlayStation VR2 with the paid VR Access DLC for $10, and the base PS5 game is currently discounted to $28. Hitman WOA Part One – VR2 Edition is also available, and we'll bring you our full review soon.

Every PlayStation VR2 Game With PS5 Pro Enhancements
PS5 Pro only has a handful of PlayStation VR2 games with confirmed enhancements. Here’s the full list of upgraded titles.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More