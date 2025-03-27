Hitman World of Assassination is now available on PlayStation VR2.

Live now through a paid 'VR Access' DLC pack, Hitman World of Assassination adapts the entire trilogy for PlayStation VR2 with the original campaign's 22 missions. Changes from the flatscreen release include dual-wielding, room-scale gameplay, positional interactions, and physical items you can hold. Today's launch follows a recent gameplay trailer, which showcased footage from 'The Finish Line' level in Hitman 2.

It's the third time IO Interactive has adapted the stealth sandbox series for VR, following last year's Quest 3 port from XR Games and previous PC VR/PSVR releases. In an interview with UploadVR, IO Interactive described this adaptation as a shot at “redemption” following prior criticisms on PC, and our preview believed the PS VR2 version delivers “welcome changes.”

Curiously, the VR Access pack also mentions PS5 Pro enhancements, despite IO Interactive informing us there aren't any enhancements on PlayStation VR2. However, this may only apply to the flatscreen game, as the VR Access store page lists PS VR2 support as “optional.” We've contacted the studio for further clarification, and we will update this article if we learn more.

Hitman World of Assassination is out now on PlayStation VR2 with the paid VR Access DLC for $10, and the base PS5 game is currently discounted to $28. Hitman WOA Part One – VR2 Edition is also available, and we'll bring you our full review soon.