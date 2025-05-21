Hide The Corpse Introduces Body-Altering Modifiers In New Update

Hide The Corpse, the VR body-hiding simulator, introduced optional game-complicating effects in its latest update.

Developed by Realcast (Just Hoops), Hide The Corpse is a wacky physics puzzler that challenges players to find and then hide a body (called Gus) within four short minutes. Introduced with the new Modifiers Update, players can now complicate their body-hiding attempts further through three corpse-altering conditions.

These effects include 'Gas Crisis', a body rocketing fart effect that sends Gus flying. There's also 'Flubber', a modifier that makes Gus' body bouncy and unpredictable, while 'Saturday Slip Fever' adds a grease effect that makes Gus slippy and difficult to maneuver. These additional complications don't arrive without reward, and applying them earns more points, providing you can still hide the body in time. You can see each modifier in action in the trailer below:

Today's latest update also sees Hide The Corpse introduce dedicated doors for each level section. Further improvements are now live to the Wardrobe door, plus various other bug fixes.

Since leaving Early Access last year, Realcast has continued to release updates for the game. That includes the most recent Gus on the Loose Update, which saw the physics puzzler add randomized body spawning and refinements to the progression tracking system.

The Modifiers Update is available now for Quest. Hide The Corpse is also coming to Steam and PlayStation VR2 “soon”, though there's currently no specified date.