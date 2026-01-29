Half-Life: Alyx Soundtrack Getting CD and Vinyl Release

The soundtrack arrives on multiple vinyl and CD editions on April 24, with pre-orders open now.

To celebrate the soundtrack's release, Valve is also offering Half-Life: Alyx at 70% off, dropping the VR masterpiece to just $17.99.

The upcoming physical editions of the Half-Life: Alyx soundtrack arrive in the three following editions:

6 LP Vinyl Box Set Edition - This massive set features the full 72-track soundtrack pressed on six 180 gram heavyweight vinyl LPs. Each record is wrapped in its own unique sleeve, and comes packed into a lift-top box. In addition, the set includes a 24x48" poster and a download card for a digital version of the full soundtrack. This set is limited to just 2,000 copies, and is only purchasable through Ipecac Recordings' online shop.

2 LP Vinyl Edition - This edition, available in three color variants, features 21 tracks from the soundtrack on two 180 gram heavyweight LPs. The set includes a custom jacket, a 24x48" poster, and a download card for the full 72-track soundtrack. This edition is available through Ipecac US, Townsend UK, and Bandcamp.

4 CD Edition - Last but not least, the full 72 track soundtrack is available on four CDs, which come in a foldout digipak case.

Those not interested in collecting physical albums can find the full digital edition on most major streaming platforms, and on Steam, where it's temporarily available at 60% off.

The various albums are available at several shops, and you can see them all here.