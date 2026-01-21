Guardians Frontline's New Update Adds User-Made Campaigns

Guardians Frontline released a major update on all platforms offering new tools for players to create their own campaigns.

Almost three years after its release Guardians Frontline recently launched its ninth update, focusing on player-built campaigns. Developer VirtualAge working with Fast Travel Games said the goal is to allow its community to create their own adventures in this core system in a beta state.

Devs say they are open to suggestions with the new tools letting map makers create custom campaigns and even giving the ability to place narrative texts and custom lines for more personalized experiences. The community-focused update also adds a new map reporting system to address any content that does not adhere to their guidelines.

The level editor makes the process of tying them up to full-blown campaigns all the more appealing, and the developer encouraged players to share their campaign creations on the Discord with fellow fans. Other than general bug fixes, the sizable patch also includes the implementation of trophies, a new mission system to guide new players through the main and daily campaigns, and more cosmetic skins to support the studio.

The first-person bug shooter with tinges of Halo, Starcraft, and Helldivers 2 was a hit with UploadVR in our initial review, with "engaging multiplayer modes and the potential for a swathe of community-generated content, Guardians Frontline is easy to recommend."

An upcoming sequel called Guardians Planetfall is planned to release in 2026. Guardians Frontline is out now for Quest and Steam.