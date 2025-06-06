Evade Law Enforcement When Grand Theft Animals Enters Early Access Next Week

Grand Theft Animals is a crime sandbox experience coming to Quest next week.

Developed by Squido Studio (DigiGods), Grand Theft Animals is exactly what it sounds like: a Grand Theft Auto-style open world game, brimming with cops, crime and questionable goods. Here, you must navigate a chunky cartoon world as an ape-like creature, looking to make a quick buck at any cost. From a gameplay perspective, this means taking on timed delivery jobs, robbing innocent bystanders, and inevitably evading the taser-wielding ire of Johnny Law.

You can check out some of Grand Theft Animals' crime-filled gameplay in the trailer below:

Much like Gorilla Tag, you'll move across this city like animals by using your arms to drag and pull yourself around. Alongside pedestrian life, this contains various vehicles that players can commandeer to cause even more chaos.

Similar to Squido Studio's popular social sandbox, DigiGods, Grand Theft Animals will also feature plenty of cosmetics to jazz up your character, including streetwear and costumes. An official roadmap, detailing what content will arrive in the future, is set to be revealed next week.

Grand Theft Animals will enter early access on Quest on June 12.