DigiGods: Carnival Update Cartwheels Onto Quest Today

Squido Studio's VR/MR social sandbox DigiGods adds rideable dragons, a new class of avatars and more in its Carnival Update.

Inspired by Roblox & Garry's Mod, DigiGods is a social sandbox that allows players to flip and fight across a series of vibrant cartoon environments. The Carnival Update, which arrives on Quest today, adds more mayhem-inducing content for you to experiment with. Here's the new trailer.

The Carnival Update also introduces a new class of avatar called Acrobat Avatars. In line with the carnival aesthetic, Acrobats have a special moveset that allows them to bound across maps with nimble speed. It also sees the addition of decorated Festive Dragons, which DigiGods players can ride and control to inflict further chaos.

There are also new obstacles like a Ragdoll Cannon, which sends the player flying across the map. Ragdoll Bumper Pads allow players to bounce and tumble, while a Dizzy Potion that, when drunk, makes a player's movement wacky and unpredictable.

Alongside the free-to-play content, there are two paid bundles available that offer premium content.

The Ringmaster Bundle: players unlock a Ringmaster costume, Sparkly Acrobat avatar, Speed boosts to carnival dragons, 10,000 K-OS.

The Bozo Bundle: players unlock a Jokester costume, speed boosts to Ragdoll Bumper Stick, 2000 K-OS.

It's the latest in a series of regular updates DigiGods has received this year. Earlier this month, it received a Cats & Kaijus Update that introduced new skins and turrets. In March, DigiGods' weapons also got a sizable overhaul through the Warzone update.

DigiGods: Carnival Update is available on Quest today.