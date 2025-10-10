Meta Is Delisting Gorilla Tag Clones From Quest's Horizon Store

Over one hundred Gorilla Tag clones have been removed from the Meta Horizon Store in a series of mass delistings.

As seen on QuestStoreDB, a database hobby project similar to SteamDB that's not affiliated with Meta, dozens of clones for the popular multiplayer hit Gorilla Tag were suddenly removed over the space of an hour on September 30. This mass delisting didn't exclusively affect clones, though it was almost entirely such games, and two additional delistings occurred later that day.

65 Gorilla Tag clones were removed in total that day, though more clones continue to appear as further titles get taken down. Since then, QuestStoreDB shows that a similar, second wave of mass delistings occurred on October 9 within roughly an hour. This time, another 64 clones were removed, with a further five following those at the time of writing this morning.

While games disappearing from digital storefronts is nothing unusual, the widespread nature of these delistings in quick succession suggests a deliberate removal effort. Meta previously did not respond to UploadVR when asked for comment.

Though this doesn't appear to be a complete ban, it's reminiscent of VR sideloading platform SideQuest no longer accepting Gorilla Tag clones in 2022. “At a certain point it becomes too much and there is no point in adding any more games that want to be like gorilla tag,” stated SideQuest at the time.

Curation has been a hot subject on the Meta Horizon Store since 2019, when Meta's then Director of Content Ecosystem, Chris Pruett, outlined a stricter process for software approval. Numerous studios have since criticized the impact of Meta getting rid of App Lab and opening the store to all developers last year.

App Lab allowed studios to host unlisted apps, an approach that was praised for reducing shovelware but also criticized, since Meta's strict curation left some developers unable to move to the main store. Currently, the Meta Horizon Store uses an open model that allows developers to more freely publish to the store.

While many studios praised this move as a good one in our February report, they also considered discoverability to have been significantly impacted by the changes as more clones appeared. We'll continue monitoring this situation to see whether these delistings continue.