Ghost Town Gets PlayStation VR2 Launch Next Week

Ghost Town, one of 2025's best VR games, launches next week on PlayStation VR2.

Having received a staggered release this year on Quest and Steam, supernatural puzzle adventure Ghost Town is now heading to PlayStation VR2. Set in the UK in the '80s, you play as ghost hunter and exorcist Edith Penrose who runs a paranormal detective agency with her flatmate. You're tasked with tackling London's restless spirits, all while trying to find her missing brother.

We’re pleased to announce Ghost Town is coming to PlayStation VR2 on 1st December, just in time for Christmas🎅! We know it’s been a long time coming, but it will be worth the wait👻 bit.ly/Ghost_Town_P... #PSVR2 #PlayStation #VR #VRgames #GhostTown — Fireproof Games (@fireproofgames.com) 2025-11-27T10:49:19.959Z

Though we've known since its initial announcement that a PlayStation VR2 port was coming, developer Fireproof Games (The Room VR) has now confirmed a release date via social media. However, it's unclear if this upcoming port will use PS VR2-specific features like adaptive triggers and eye tracking. We've contacted the studio, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

We had high praise for Fireproof's latest in our Ghost Town review back in April. Calling it “an utterly engrossing supernatural VR adventure,” we awarded it 4.5/5 stars and later revisited the game following July's PC VR launch.

It's not a stretch to say that Ghost Town is one of the best VR games so far this year. Fireproof Games has delivered a worthy spiritual successor to The Room VR that employs a similarly strong level of VR interactivity, backed up by great visuals on Quest 3, a thoroughly engrossing supernatural narrative and intuitive puzzles.

Ghost Town is out now on Quest and SteamVR, while the PlayStation VR2 release arrives on December 1.