Game Night Blends Robot Boxing & Sumo In New Mixed Reality Minigame

Game Night's new minigame blends Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots boxing with Sumo, and it's out now for the co-located mixed reality party title.

Released last year in early access, Game Night by New Zealand studio Fantail Games is a family-friendly roomscale title that's playable solo or with up to four players locally. Joining this minigame collection as a free update, Final Throwdown only uses hand tracking as you directly control the fists of your robot avatar to punch opponents out of your shared arena.

Designed around “short, high-intensity rounds,” Final Throwdown sees you knocking other players out of the ring to score points. Throwing them into hoops earns bonus points, while bosses force you to decide whether to cooperate with your opponents or use the disruption to your advantage. Arena height adapts to the shortest player, which allows for seated play. Fantail also states arm reach is normalized to give adults and children equal advantage.

Final Throwdown marks the seventh minigame so far in Game Night, and the fourth it's received since last year's early access launch. Other featured games include Fishing Frenzy where you scoop up and deliver fish, a match-3 spatial puzzler where you connect matching plushies in a conga line, penguin ice hockey, a Whack-A-Mole game to test reactions, and more.

Game Night is out now in early access on the Meta Quest platform.