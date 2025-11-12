New Apple Immersive Video Puts You On The USS Nimitz As Super Hornets Launch

The 14-minute 'Flight Ready' Apple Immersive Video puts you on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier as Super Hornets launch and land.

The USS Nimitz is the lead ship of the 10 Nimitz-class aircraft carriers of the US Navy, one of its 11 total current supercarriers. The Nimitz has been involved in the Iran hostage crisis, the Gulf of Sidra incident, the Gulf War, the Iraqi no-fly zones enforcement, and the 21st-century wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2004 two of its Super Hornets reported that they encountered the now-famous "tic tac" UFO, a rapidly maneuvering white oblong flying object with no obvious means of propulsion.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180° stereoscopic 3D video with 4K×4K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's typically served with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

The new Flight Ready immersive documentary walks you through the flight deck of the USS Nimitz as it prepares for deployment, including the role of the pilots and crew on the deck itself and in the tower.

"The flight deck of a naval aircraft carrier is the most chaotic place on Earth", the narrator brings you into the film by declaring.

The video features many close-up shots of Super Hornets launching, as well as sweeping wide views of the Nimitz sailing through the ocean as the jets fly by at low level. It's an impressive use of the immersive format that will appeal to any fan of military documentaries.

You can find Flight Ready in the Apple TV app, for free, exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.