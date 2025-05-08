Everdream Valley VR Builds A New Farm On Quest Next Week

Flatscreen farming game Everdream Valley is getting a VR adaptation next week on Quest.

Created in collaboration with Mooneaters, Ovid Works and Pixel Gaze, Everdream Valley VR is bringing the 2023 flatscreen game to Quest 2, Pro, 3, and 3S. Playing as a kid visiting your grandparents' countryside farm, you find yourself focusing on taking care of the various animals and connecting with nature. Here's the announcement trailer.

Your regular farm life in Everdream Valley VR consists of multiple activities. Alongside befriending and petting these animals that range between cats, chickens, ducks and cows, this includes planting crops, fishing, cooking up your own homemade meals, and creating your structures across this world.

We've seen a few farming sims in VR across the years, most of which lean more towards the cartoonish side. Farming Simulator VR is the major exception and perhaps the most recent high-profile title to appear on Quest, while older titles include Neat Corporation's Garden of the Sea and Across The Valley with its hand-drawn art style.

Everdream Valley VR heads to the Meta Quest platform on May 15.