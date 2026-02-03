Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections To Be Shown Later This Month

Developer Pixelity confirmed that Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections will be shown at the franchise's 30th anniversary event this month.

Korea-based indie studio Pixelity announced a VR game based on the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise back in February 2025, and now fans have gotten their first teaser image. According to past statements, Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections will tell an original story set in the world of the classic '90s anime and will be released in three parts.

The first installment in this series is expected to launch at some point in 2026, but a select group of fans will get to try Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections out for themselves in a hands-on demo during the upcoming Evangelion 30th anniversary event. It will take place in the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan from February 21 to February 23, as reported here.

News of Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections' presence among the festivities was confirmed alongside a teaser image of the game on social media, which seems to show the player character signing up with the angel-battling organization NERV. This screenshot reveals a cel-shaded art style in a similar vein to games like Persona 5 or Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

As noted before, there is still no official release date for Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections, nor is there any word on what platforms the game will be available on when it does launch. Late last year, Pixelity announced that it was accepting public Focus Group Test applications ahead of this year's release.