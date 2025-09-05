Evangelion: Cross Reflections Is A New Story Within The Original Anime's Timeline

Evangelion: Cross Reflections is the official name of the Neon Genesis Evangelion VR game's first installment.

You may recall Korean studio Pixelity Inc. (Teahouse of Souls) confirmed back in February that it's working on a then-unnamed Neon Genesis Evangelion XR game. Revealing today that the first game is called Evangelion: Cross Reflections - stylized as EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS - we've also got a look at the game's logo, which you can see above.

Supporting both VR and mixed reality gameplay, Evangelion: Cross Reflections offers a new story set within the TV series timeline around episodes 1-11, returning to familiar locations from the anime. This unfolds from the perspective of an original protagonist who dreams of becoming a pilot, making connections between the anime's “key episodes” and new characters.

“Players will enjoy the story set in the locations from the anime from their own perspective. Battles between Evangelions and Angels, various interactive elements, and engaging captivating storylines with original characters are also planned,” states Pixelity in a press release.

First aired in 1995 to critical acclaim, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a post-apocalyptic mech series focused on the fight between paramilitary group NERV and the Angels. Cross Reflections will kick off a planned trilogy of VR games based on the anime TV series, though it's currently unknown which episodes the second or third entries are based on.

Specific platforms remain unconfirmed, and Evangelion: Cross Reflections still targets a 2026 launch. Pixelity also announced that a “special demo version” is planned and will be revealed in the first half of 2026.