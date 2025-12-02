Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections Opens Applications For Focus Group Tests

Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections will host in-person focus group tests across the US and Japan this month, opening applications today.

Initially announced in February before September's name reveal, Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections is an official VR game based on Neon Genesis Evangelion. Offering a new story set around episodes 1-11 of the original anime TV series, developer Pixelity Inc. announced that it's accepting public Focus Group Test applications before next year's launch.

Japan's test is scheduled to run from December 19 to 21, and that's being hosted in Tokyo. The United States is only hosting this for one day on December 19 in California, and applications are being accepted through Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections' X account.

Supporting VR and mixed reality gameplay, Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections is the first installment in a planned trilogy that aims to cover all 26 episodes of the TV series. Instead of using existing protagonist Shinji Ikari, Cross Reflections focuses on an original character who dreams of becoming a pilot, establishing connections with new characters and linking in with “key episodes” from the anime.

Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections will arrive next year on unconfirmed platforms, and a public demo is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2026.