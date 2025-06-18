Escaping Wonderland Takes The Whimsical Adventure To Steam & PS VR2

Whimsical first-person puzzle adventure Escaping Wonderland arrives today on Steam and PlayStation VR2.

Initially launched last year on Quest and Pico, Escaping Wonderland is a standalone sequel to 2020's adventure Down the Rabbit Hole that takes place in Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland before Alice's arrival. This mostly third-person adventure sees you play as amnesiac protagonist Molly, as we help her solve puzzles across diorama-style environments.

Developed by Cortopia Studios, who's also working on the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, Escaping Wonderland features various familiar faces from Carroll's famous story, like the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts. Some segments also involve switching to a first-person perspective for puzzle solving.

We had strong praise in our Escaping Wonderland review last year on Quest, calling it “an inventive, beautifully crafted, and disarmingly earnest game.”

Though it’s a relatively short game that took five hours in my first playthrough, I was emotionally invested and even a bit moved by the time the credits rolled. Beyond the straight-ahead fun of its game mechanics and presentation, which rank with some of my favorite VR games, Escaping Wonderland is an uncommonly cathartic and emotionally satisfying puzzle adventure that shouldn’t be missed.

Escaping Wonderland is out today on Steam and PlayStation VR2, and it previously launched on Quest and Pico.