Ember Souls Brings Prince Of Persia Inspired VR Adventure To Quest Next Week

Ember Souls, an upcoming magical hack-and-slash VR game, arrives next week on Quest.

Developed by VirtualAge, who previously released Guardians Frontline last year, Ember Souls sees you portray the last Immortal as you confront the elusive Shadow Sultan. Directly inspired by Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia, it promises intense physics-based combat with over 20 weapons, magical abilities gained through "ember stones," and various parkour challenges as you scale walls or evade traps. Here's the new trailer.

There are three modes to choose from in Ember Souls. The campaign promises 15 different levels across five different realms in an ancient Persian-inspired world. Raids Mode features procedurally generated maps that see you competing for the highest scores, uncovering powerful weapons along the way. Finally, the Sandbox Training Arena lets you test out combat techniques and abilities as you see fit.

We went hands-on with Ember Souls during Gamescom 2024, believing the game's elemental powers offered an interesting twist on hack-and-slash combat.

The demo only showcased your character's elemental wind powers, and this provides several useful functions... my favorite is pushing enemies back during combat, and that delivered the most satisfying use of Jedi-esque "force powers" I've seen since Synapse. I'm curious to see how these powers expand as the wider campaign unfolds.

Ember Souls arrives on the Meta Quest platform for $25 on November 21, with a 16% pre-order discount also available. The Steam release date remains unconfirmed.