Dungeons Of Eternity Gets Major Update With Steam Release Next Month

Co-op action hit Dungeons of Eternity reaches Steam in two weeks with a visual overhaul alongside a major content update.

After developer Othergate previously teased the PC VR version several months ago, the studio confirmed earlier today that fantasy action RPG Dungeons of Eternity is officially launching on SteamVR on September 11. This comes alongside its “biggest content update yet” that promises new characters, more weapons, and other surprises. You can see the new launch trailer below.

While both editions will have content parity, Othergate confirmed the Steam edition features a raft of new visual upgrades. This includes real-time lighting, volumetric effects, ambient occlusion, other smaller changes, and various settings for adjusting performance and visuals.

We'll be keen to see how this upgrade compares at launch, and we had high praise for the co-op RPG when it originally arrived on Quest. Awarding it our highest marks in our review, we later named it as our best multiplayer VR game for 2023. Since then, it's received additional updates like expanding to four-player co-op, adding a PvP Deathmatch mode, and more.

Dungeons of Eternity arrives on September 11 on Steam, and it's available now on Quest.