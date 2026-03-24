Confined: Leaving OKB-134 Is A Claustrophobia Inducing Horror Game Coming to PC VR

A VR-supported demo is available now on Steam for those brave enough to play.

Picture this. You're on a train traveling and happen to make friends with another passenger. After a few drinks, you get the bright idea to explore an abandoned military bunker. Surprisingly (not really), your new friend locks you in the bunker and leaves you trapped with a horrific shrieking creature stalking you.

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That's the premise for Confined: Leaving OKB-134 in a nutshell. The new horror game is coming to PC VR with flatscreen support sometime this year. It was originally announced at UploadVR's 2025 Winter Showcase with a demo in February's Steam Next Fest. It was featured again in the recent Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase. The VR-supported demo from Next Fest is still available on Steam with a new update coming soon.

I played the demo myself and while it has some rough edges, like heavy grab jank and my hand getting stuck on pieces of furniture, it delivers the goods on creepy atmosphere and sound design.

Confined: Leaving OKB-134 can be wishlisted now on Steam. The game is expected to release sometime in 2026.