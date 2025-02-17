Chronostrike Brings A SUPERHOT-Inspired Co-Op Shooter To Quest

Chronostrike is the latest SUPERHOT-like game to reach VR with a new co-op shooter on Quest.

Developed by Greensky Games (Swarm 2), Chronostrike takes the SUPERHOT VR approach where time only moves when you move. Featuring 60 levels directly inspired by Christopher Nolan's 2010 film, Inception, time itself has become a weapon in the year 2135, set in a world where digital memories can be hacked.

Focused on teamwork, you and another agent must work together to survive against a “centuries-old” conspiracy that threatens the Earth. Teammates can pass weapons to each other, you can deflect bullets in slow motion, and one hit is all it takes to kill you.

Last week's launch sees Chronostrike join an increasing list of SUPERHOT-like games in VR. Most prominent among these is Action Hero from Fast Travel Games, which takes a cinema-focused twist as you film different movies. Allware's COLD VR directly reverses the premise, with time only slowing down when you move, while Vendetta Forever recently added a 'Hot Action' modifier.

Chronostrike is available now for $25 on the Meta Quest platform.